East Lyme resident dies from EEE; second person contracts virus this year
UPS to hire more than 3K in Connecticut ahead of holiday season

Top News

by: Kaylee Merchak

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — With the holidays right around the corner, UPS is gearing up for a busy season.

The company announced that it plans to hire more than 3,132 people in Connecticut.

The jobs are a mix of seasonal and permanent positions.

They are listed below:

  • 1,850 driver helpers
  • 688 package handlers
  • 340 casual drivers
  • 131 personal vehicle drivers
  • 90 feeder drivers
  • 33 part-time supervisors

The jobs will be in the following locations:

  • 90 Locust St., Hartford
  • 1 Airplane Ln., Windsor Locks
  • 1 Market Cir., Windsor
  • 180 Fitchville Rd., Bozrah
  • 976 Hartford Tpke., Waterford
  • 456 Sackett Point Rd., Hamden
  • 58 Robinson Blvd., Orange
  • 8 Mountain View Rd., Watertown
  • 82 Pocono Rd., Brookfield
  • 1010 Honeyspot Rd., Stratford
  • 190 Dr.Martin Luther King Dr., Norwalk

According to UPS, 35% of the people hired in the past four years for seasonal package handler jobs stayed with the company on a permanent basis after the holidays.

More information about the jobs can be found on the company’s website.

Altogether, the company plans to hire 100,000 people this holiday season.

