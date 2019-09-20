UPS to hire more than 3K in Connecticut ahead of holiday season

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — With the holidays right around the corner, UPS is gearing up for a busy season.
The company announced that it plans to hire more than 3,132 people in Connecticut.
The jobs are a mix of seasonal and permanent positions.
They are listed below:
- 1,850 driver helpers
- 688 package handlers
- 340 casual drivers
- 131 personal vehicle drivers
- 90 feeder drivers
- 33 part-time supervisors
The jobs will be in the following locations:
- 90 Locust St., Hartford
- 1 Airplane Ln., Windsor Locks
- 1 Market Cir., Windsor
- 180 Fitchville Rd., Bozrah
- 976 Hartford Tpke., Waterford
- 456 Sackett Point Rd., Hamden
- 58 Robinson Blvd., Orange
- 8 Mountain View Rd., Watertown
- 82 Pocono Rd., Brookfield
- 1010 Honeyspot Rd., Stratford
- 190 Dr.Martin Luther King Dr., Norwalk
According to UPS, 35% of the people hired in the past four years for seasonal package handler jobs stayed with the company on a permanent basis after the holidays.
More information about the jobs can be found on the company’s website.
Altogether, the company plans to hire 100,000 people this holiday season.