UPS to hire more than 3K in Connecticut ahead of holiday season

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — With the holidays right around the corner, UPS is gearing up for a busy season.

The company announced that it plans to hire more than 3,132 people in Connecticut.

The jobs are a mix of seasonal and permanent positions.

They are listed below:

1,850 driver helpers

688 package handlers

340 casual drivers

131 personal vehicle drivers

90 feeder drivers

33 part-time supervisors

The jobs will be in the following locations:

90 Locust St., Hartford

1 Airplane Ln., Windsor Locks

1 Market Cir., Windsor

180 Fitchville Rd., Bozrah

976 Hartford Tpke., Waterford

456 Sackett Point Rd., Hamden

58 Robinson Blvd., Orange

8 Mountain View Rd., Watertown

82 Pocono Rd., Brookfield

1010 Honeyspot Rd., Stratford

190 Dr.Martin Luther King Dr., Norwalk

According to UPS, 35% of the people hired in the past four years for seasonal package handler jobs stayed with the company on a permanent basis after the holidays.

More information about the jobs can be found on the company’s website.

Altogether, the company plans to hire 100,000 people this holiday season.