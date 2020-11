VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Vernon Police Department have been dispatched to a fatal motorcycle accident Friday night on Route 83.

According to police, the car, motorcycle crash took place at 404 Talcottville Road. Route 83 between Wilshire and Merline has been closed.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene

Lifestar says they were requested to the scene, but canceled.

No other information has been released at this time.