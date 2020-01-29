Watch: Body camera footage shows woman being rescued after falling into freezing, icy water

HARRISON TWP., Mich. (WTNH) — The harrowing rescue of a woman who fell into freezing water was caught on tape thanks to body camera footage from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan.

On Monday afternoon, a young woman was fishing off some docks when she tried to stand up. According to her friend, she lost her footing and slipped off the pier and fell into freezing, icy waters below.

The friend heard the splash and found her friend struggling in the water — surrounded by patches of ice.

She was unable to pull the woman up on to the dock; all the while, the young lady’s legs started to go numb.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook, two nearby fishermen heard the women’s cries and came over to help.

The men tried to her up onto the dock but struggled because she was unable to move from the numbness.

Her friend called for help, and the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and Harrison Fire Department arrived to help.

“Okay, come on, guys,” the deputy said to the fisherman in the video. “You got a hand?”

“My arms…I’m numb,” the woman cried out. “I’m completely numb.”

“Come on, girlfriend,” the deputy said as the trio struggled to pull her back onto the dock.

After a second attempt, the men were able to pull her onto the dock and have emergency crews check her out.

It’s estimated that the woman was in the 36-degree water for 15 minutes.

She is doing better and should recover fully.

Deputies encourage those heading to cold waters to read the following safety information.