WATCH LIVE: UConn provides coronavirus update to students, staff

(WTNH) — UConn President Thomas C. Katsouleas is hosting a virtual discussion to provide an update to students and staff on the coronavirus pandemic.
Viewing on the app? Click here to view the conference on YouTube.
See below to watch live:
by: WTNH StaffPosted: / Updated:
(WTNH) — UConn President Thomas C. Katsouleas is hosting a virtual discussion to provide an update to students and staff on the coronavirus pandemic.
Viewing on the app? Click here to view the conference on YouTube.
See below to watch live: