Watch: Video shows Enfield officer slamming teen to the ground after she allegedly hit him

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A video of an altercation between an Enfield police officer and a high school student has activists demanding answers.

The incident happened Thursday, Feb. 20 at Enfield High School.

Police said the officer was called to deal with a student that was “out of control.”

Cellphone video captured the moment the unidentified teenage female hit the officer. Seconds later, he slammed the student to the ground.

The department said the teen did warn the officer before hitting him and that if the video had audio it would better tell what happened. Then, the officer, and what appears to be a school staff member, are on top of the teen, trying to keep her to the ground.

Activists with Moral Monday CT viewed the footage and are demanding answers.

“It’s a bad look as a man to take a female, a teenager, to the ground,” said Cornell Lewis. “The school needs to give the community an answer, and the police department needs to give the community an answer.”

According to police, the officer is taking legal action against the teen, who he said assaulted him.

Police declined to comment on the incident, citing an open investigation. However, they said the officer’s actions did follow protocol.

However, some students said they were bothered by the officer’s actions.

“As a student there, obviously, I feel kind of freaked out,” said Taylar Long. “I know they were trying to keep her in control, so I just didn’t really say anything. No one ever really does.”

School officials also declined to comment.