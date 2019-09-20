Waterbury high school student jumps off bus, tries to warn family about fire

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A high school student is being called a hero after his effort to help people during a fire Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at a multi-family home on Linden Street in Waterbury.

Brandon Hunter said he was on his school bus when he saw smoke and decided to spring into action.

He decided to jump off his bus, rush up to the house, and start knocking on doors to make sure everyone was out.

“I was nervous,” he said. “I saw the smoke and I was just concerned for other people’s safety, and I just wanted to make sure that everybody was out of the house so I ran up to the hallway, went inside partially and banged on the walls and screamed for everybody to get out just making sure everybody was going to be okay.”

Fire crews have not said if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.