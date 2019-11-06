Waterbury mayor reacts to re-election, coming closer to making city history

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury residents sent a resounding message at the ballot box Tuesday night and pushed Mayor Neil O’Leary (D) closer to making city history.

O’Leary defeated four other candidates, winning 69% of the vote.

At the end of his next term, he will become the longest-consecutive serving mayor in Waterbury history. He was first elected in 2011.

“Yes, it would be nice to make history,” Mayor O’Leary said. “Certainly right now our focus is on the next year, the year after and the year after. We really have a lot of work to do here but we’ve accomplished so much in the last eight years I feel very strongly about it.”

O’Leary told News 8 his top priorities in his new term are to continue downtown revitalization, economic development, and improving Waterbury Public Schools.

He’ll be sworn-in on Dec. 1.

