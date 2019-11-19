FBI, Waterbury police arrest 3 members of ‘960 Gang,’ find 400 bags of heroin laced with fentanyl, report says

Ezra Alves, Jaivuan McKnight, and Malik Bayon (from left to right. Credit: Waterbury PD)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police said they’ve arrested three members of the city’s “960 Gang.”

On Friday, FBI agents from the Meriden Office and members of the department’s Gang Task Force arrested 19-year-old Ezra Alves, 21-year-old Jaivuan McKnight, and 23-year-old Malik Bayon.

Officers said the arrests came from an investigation into narcotics, violent crimes, and weapon-related complaints.

Authorities said Alves was involved in two separate shootings from 2018. Reports state victims from the Oct. 6 and Nov. 18 shootings were struck and injured.

During a search of his Watertown home, agents found 400 bags of heroin, which tested positive for fentanyl, two handguns, two assault weapons, one high capacity magazine, and 75 rounds of ammunition.

Credit: Waterbury PD

Alves is facing several charges including:

Weapons in motor vehicle — two counts.

Reckless endangerment in the first-degree — two counts.

Carrying pistol without a permit — two counts.

Illegal possession of large capacity magazine.

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell — two counts.

Criminal possession of firearm with ammunition — two counts.

Illegal possession of assault weapon — two counts.

Criminal possession of pistol/revolver — two counts.

Criminal possession of firearm/ammunition — five counts.

Illegal possession of large capacity magazine

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell — two counts.

Possession of less than 1/2 ounce of marijuana.

He was booked under a $1.25 million bond.

McKnight, of Waterbury, was charged with interfering with a police officer, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and possession of less than 1/2 ounce of marijuana.

He was booked under a $500,000 bond.

Bayon, of Ansonia, was charged with:

Criminal possession of pistol/revolver — two counts.

Criminal possession of firearm/ammunition — five counts.

Illegal possession of assault weapon — two counts.

Illegal possession of large capacity magazine

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell — two counts.

Possession of less than 1/2 ounce of marijuana.

He was booked under a $750,000 bond.