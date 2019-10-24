Waterbury residents push to save historic buildings after demolition of 135-year-old church

Top News

by: LaSalle Blanks

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Waterbury residents are banning together to try and save some of the city’s historic buildings.

The unity came after the demolition of Trinity Church.

Some said the 135-year-old church came down without input from the public.

“It hurt because I used to go here all of the time,” one woman told News 8.

While the church is gone, residents — like Laurie Savino and Raechel Guest — are pushing to save other historic buildings in downtown from suffering the same fate.

“It’s about citizenship,” Guest said. “It’s about being engaged in your community.”

Due to public outcry, the city passed a demolition delay ordinance.

“We did pass an ordinance recently putting us on a 90-day demolition delay for anyone who wants to try to apply to demolish any of these historically significant buildings,” said Mayor Neil O’Leary.

On Thursday night, a representative from a state historic preservation trust will help residents get formally organized.

“Our history not only informs the present but it informs the future,” Guest said. “We need to know where we came from in order to know where we’re going.”

The Archdiocese of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, which owned the church, said the church was torn down because it fell into disrepair, adding that the cost to maintain it was mounting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

QU's EMT students are ready to assist in medical emergencies

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "QU's EMT students are ready to assist in medical emergencies"

Programming issue for students of Boys and Girls Club of New Haven resolved through December, Mayor Harp says

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Programming issue for students of Boys and Girls Club of New Haven resolved through December, Mayor Harp says"

Waterbury residents try to save historic buildings

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury residents try to save historic buildings"

Waterbury residents push to save historic buildings after demolition of 135-year-old church

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury residents push to save historic buildings after demolition of 135-year-old church"

Death of restrained inmate is ruled a homicide

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Death of restrained inmate is ruled a homicide"

Missing Meriden mother’s death ruled homicide, medical examiners report

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Meriden mother’s death ruled homicide, medical examiners report"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss