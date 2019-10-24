Waterbury residents push to save historic buildings after demolition of 135-year-old church

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Waterbury residents are banning together to try and save some of the city’s historic buildings.

The unity came after the demolition of Trinity Church.

Some said the 135-year-old church came down without input from the public.

“It hurt because I used to go here all of the time,” one woman told News 8.

While the church is gone, residents — like Laurie Savino and Raechel Guest — are pushing to save other historic buildings in downtown from suffering the same fate.

“It’s about citizenship,” Guest said. “It’s about being engaged in your community.”

Due to public outcry, the city passed a demolition delay ordinance.

“We did pass an ordinance recently putting us on a 90-day demolition delay for anyone who wants to try to apply to demolish any of these historically significant buildings,” said Mayor Neil O’Leary.

On Thursday night, a representative from a state historic preservation trust will help residents get formally organized.

“Our history not only informs the present but it informs the future,” Guest said. “We need to know where we came from in order to know where we’re going.”

The Archdiocese of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, which owned the church, said the church was torn down because it fell into disrepair, adding that the cost to maintain it was mounting.