Waterbury woman continues grandmother’s legacy of feeding the homeless on Christmas

by: Suzie Hunter

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — This Christmas Day, it started with a prayer.

Members of the Waterbury community came together to feed those in need on Walnut Street, but the tradition started almost 20 years ago.

In 1991, Reverand Mavis Bingham began feeding the homeless on Christmas Day but when Mavis passed away in November, her granddaughter Althea set out to continue her legacy.

“I didn’t really know the depth of it until she passed away,” said Althea Fisher, “so now I just want to continue what she was always doing, and I know she’s shining down and very proud of me.”

“Mavis’s Best Christmas Supper” is the work of more than 45 volunteers — complete with the whole Christmas dinner spread — but it’s more than the food.

Presents for kids as well as adults, plus warm clothes and packs of the necessities like soap and washcloths.

“People just jumped in and donated so much stuff,” said Fisher.

