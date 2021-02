(WTNH) — Stephen Dayton and his wife Ashley have been married for five years.

They have two boys, Brantley who is 3 and Landon who is coming up on 2, and a girl on the way.

Ashley currently works as an ICU nurse at Waterbury Hospital.

Stephen and his sons wanted to send her a special message for all that she does for their family and the community, especially during COVID.

