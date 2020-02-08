Wendy’s joins the breakfast table

Wendy’s announced today that its breakfast menu will be available starting March 2, bringing a fresh twist to familiar flavors and paying homage to Wendy’s fan favorites, including the Breakfast Baconator®, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and Frosty®-ccino.

DUBLIN, Ohio (WTNH) — Wendy’s is ready to join the trend as they roll out a breakfast menu on March 2.

The menu will include “fresh, craveable, bold new morning blends,” according to Wendy’s. The list highlights a Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and Frosty-ccino for the on-the-go coffee lover.

Yeah, we wouldn't wake up for your breakfast either. Don’t worry, on 3/2 there will be something worth waking up for. #WendysBreakfast pic.twitter.com/zeh1gmX0A8 — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 4, 2020

Wendy’s announced the new breakfast menu on Feb. 4 sparking yet another fast food Twitter battle.

“People deserve a delicious, affordable and higher quality breakfast than what they’re currently getting, so that’s exactly what we’re going to serve when Wendy’s launches breakfast nationally on March 2,” said Kurt Kane, president, U.S. and chief commercial officer of Wendy’s.

To find the closest place to try these new sandwiches, visit Wendy’s online.