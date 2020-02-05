Wethersfield mayor trying to track down how hypodermic needles are washing up on town beach

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — After receiving complaints that more than one dozen hypodermic needles washed up on along Wethersfield Cove, Mayor Michael Rell decided to make finding out where they’re coming from a top priority.

“This is a concern for our town and our community,” he said in a statement to News 8 on Tuesday. “We don’t condone the reckless disposal of needles nor the possible illegal use of drugs on town property. This is a selfless disregard for the public’s safety.”

Residents told News 8 they have been finding the needles for a while, but one question remains: where are they coming from?

Rell met with News 8 at the cove on Wednesday to see the issue first hand and have a team clean up and needles on site.

Now, he said he plans to figure out how they are landing on the beach. So far, he thinks the issue could be caused by flooding.

“One thing we did learn most recently — and you [Bob Wilson] were here for it — was that we have garbage cans that are close to the water, and anything that you put in garbage; if it can float…once it floods that garbage will come on up.”

Bottles, wrappers, and other trash were next to where the needles were found.

Rell said police will be patrolling the area to see if anyone is discarding them in the trash cans.

Bob Wilson will have more on this story tonight.