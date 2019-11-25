Wild hogs may have fatally attacked woman in yard of Texas home, sheriff’s office says

ANAHUAC, Texas — Deputies believe wild hogs may have been involved in the death of a woman in Texas.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 59-year-old Christine Rollins was found in the front yard of an Anahuac, Texas, home Sunday.

Deputies said the woman has a caretaker for an elderly couple that lived there, and when Rollins didn’t show up for work, the 84-year-old homeowner went outside and found her body in the yard between her car and his front door.

“It appears that she has an injury to her head that is consistent with a fall, but she also has numerous injuries that appear to be animal related,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Tragic DeathSheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that early this morning the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office received a… Posted by Chambers County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 24, 2019

KTRK reports deputies are investigating whether Rollins fell and then was attacked by the hogs or if she was attacked first. They are also looking into the possibility of the homeowner’s Corgis being involved.

“At this time detectives are unable to determine if she collapsed due to a medical condition and the fall caused the head injury, or if the animals may have caused the fall and contributed to her death,” said Sheriff Brian Hawthorne. “But, at this time, we have no reason to believe that there is any foul play involved in her death.”

Neighbors told KTRK they have recently complained about the hogs in the area.

“We’ve got individuals that hunt hogs with dogs,” said neighbor David Bennett. “They put Kevlar on these dogs for a purpose because those hogs are vicious, and when they feel threatened, they’re coming after you.”

The woman’s family said she didn’t have a heart condition and was healthy. Rollins would have turned 60 on Christmas day.