One man died after fatal vehicle vs. tree collision on Route 66 in Windham

WINDHAM, Conn., (WTNH)– A man was pronounced dead after being involved in a serious motor vehicle accident on Route 66 in Windham Thursday afternoon.

State troopers responded to the vehicle accident on Route 66 near Scott Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they found 54-year-old Fernandez Salgado suffering from serious injuries.

Salgado was transported to Windham Hospital to treat his injuries but was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

During the investigation, troopers say that Salgado was traveling west on Route 66 near Scott Road when he veered left for unknown reasons. Salgado then crossed over the eastbound travel lane and collided with a tree on the eastbound shoulder.

No other vehicles were involved in this collision. State troopers ask that witnesses contact Trooper Ruggiero at Connecticut State Police-Troop K at 860-465-5400

