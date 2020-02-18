 

Winsted school to allow foreign exchange students to stay on campus during breaks during coronavirus outbreak

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — With coronavirus still an international concern, officials at The Gilbert School are encouraging students from China to stay on campus during upcoming holiday breaks.

In a letter sent to guardians, staff encourage foreign exchange students to remain on campus since the Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel warning, restricting people from the United States from nonessential travel to China.

“Students will not be allowed to travel to China during the school year until the Center for Disease Control advisory is lifted,” school officials said in a release. “We also encourage parents to stay in their country until the epidemic lessens and the travel bans are lifted.”

School officials ask that parents who do travel from China stay away from the school for at least 14 days.

The precautionary decision has been well received by most.

“It is an awesome thing that the Gilbert school is letting them stay,” said Winsted resident, Lucien Francillette.

And Francillette said she doesn’t mind the extra level of precaution.

“It is definitely sad, but it would be worse if they went home and came back and spread it.”

The students will be allowed to stay in their dorms during spring and summer breaks.

