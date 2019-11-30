Winterfest offers free skating in Hartford for 10th year

by: Suzie Hunter

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a skating sanctuary in the middle of the city.

Winterfest in Bushnell Park is back, marking the 10th year of free family skating in Hartford.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” said rink manager Denmar Daley, “and for people to come from all parts of Hartford the skate together, it’s awesome.”

There’s plenty of time to work on your skating — the rink is open later than ever this year, with free skating daily until Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“People love it,” said rink manager Valerie Zimmer. She says the rink will stay open, weather permitting, until Jan. 20.

It’s free to skate with free skate rentals, even free lessons on Saturdays, plus other events like photos with Santa on the weekends, themed music Mondays, and glow in the dark nighttime skating.

“It makes it accessible to people,” said Zimmer. “So many people live right in downtown Hartford, families can walk here.”

See the schedule of events and hours at WinterfestHartford.com.

