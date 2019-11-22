Woman accused of stabbing person with screwdriver weeks after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Middlesex Hospital, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown woman has been arrested after police said she stabbed another woman with a screwdriver.

On Friday, officers said 38-year-old Karen Brooks stabbed another woman multiple times with a screwdriver in an apartment on Main Street.

The victim, who is expected to be okay, said Brooks stabbed her in the shoulder, knee, and hip while threatening to kill her.

Brooks was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct obstructing or congregating, assault second degree, threatening, and reckless endangerment first intimidation intended.

In October, Brooks was arrested and charged with threatening and disorderly conduct after police said she threatened to shoot staff at Middlesex Hospital.

She was heard in the lobby yelling that she would “shoot the place up.”

A police report states she also started a verbal altercation after she saw a female nurse “checking out” her husband.

She later told authorities that she has consumed an unknown amount of alcohol the night before.