Woman in serious condition after being mauled by her 4 mastiffs, Plymouth police say

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in serious condition after being mauled by her four mastiffs on Monday.

According to police, the attacked happened in a yard on Eastview Road — the Terryville section of town. Officers said the dogs were loose in the yard.

Reports state a witness saw the attack and called 911.

When officers arrived, they said the dogs were still acting aggressively so they shot at them and killed three of the dogs. The fourth dog is being quarantined by animal control.

The department said school was letting out around that time and officers feard the dogs would attack children nearby.

Reports state the dogs did belong to the woman. It is unclear what caused the attack.

Officers have not released the woman’s identity.

An investigation is ongoing.

