Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban

Woman in serious condition after being mauled by her 4 mastiffs, Plymouth police say

Top News

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in serious condition after being mauled by her four mastiffs on Monday.

According to police, the attacked happened in a yard on Eastview Road — the Terryville section of town. Officers said the dogs were loose in the yard.

Reports state a witness saw the attack and called 911.

When officers arrived, they said the dogs were still acting aggressively so they shot at them and killed three of the dogs. The fourth dog is being quarantined by animal control.

The department said school was letting out around that time and officers feard the dogs would attack children nearby.

Reports state the dogs did belong to the woman. It is unclear what caused the attack.

Officers have not released the woman’s identity.

An investigation is ongoing.

Bob Wilson will be live with more information tonight.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Litchfield

3 transported by LIFE STAR helicopters after crash on Route 44 in Barkhamsted

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "3 transported by LIFE STAR helicopters after crash on Route 44 in Barkhamsted"

Man accused of abusing relative's dog has been arrested, Watertown Police

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man accused of abusing relative's dog has been arrested, Watertown Police"

UPS to hire more than 3K in Connecticut ahead of holiday season

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS to hire more than 3K in Connecticut ahead of holiday season"

Police: Connecticut man neglected elderly, sick mother

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Connecticut man neglected elderly, sick mother"

The 161 people with ties to Connecticut who were killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "The 161 people with ties to Connecticut who were killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks"

List of Connecticut 9/11 Ceremonies

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "List of Connecticut 9/11 Ceremonies"
More Litchfield

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss