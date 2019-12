STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The woman stabbed at her home Saturday morning has died.

According to police, 41-year-old Brandia Irvin, of Pawcatuck, died at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Officers have charged 44-year-old Carlton Henderson. He was taken into custody in Norwich on Thursday.

He was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, assault in the first degree, risk of injury to a minor, and criminal attempt to commit assault on a police officer.

He was booked under a $250,000 bond.