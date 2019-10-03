WWII B-17 plane that crashed at Bradley Intl. has crashed before

WEST MIFFLIN, PA (WTNH) — Early Monday morning a vintage WWII B-17 bomber aircraft known as ‘9-0-9’ crash landed at Bradley International Airport while giving a civilian historical flight with 13 passengers on board. As of Monday, 7 of those passengers were reported to have died, the rest sustained significant injuries. The thing is, 9-0-9 has crashed before.

Back in 1987, Adam Lynch of WTAE 4 News reported on the rebuild of 9-0-9 after it suffered a landing accident during an air show in Pennsylvania.

The NTSB’s 1987 accident report showed that a crosswind upon landing rotated the plane and lifted one of the wings off the ground – rendering the brakes unable to engage. The plane then ran out of runway and continued off an embankment.

Pilots usually try to land with or against the wind because – especially with a plane of 9-0-9’s size and weight – the aircraft is much harder to control with a gust coming from the side.

Also, vintage military planes like 9-0-9 are notoriously difficult to maintain and handle because of their size and vintage mechanics, so if not properly maintained, parts are at a higher risk of failing than with a more modern plane.

In this previous crash – much like the most recent one – all of the passengers were injured and there was significant damage to the aircraft.

Lynch reported that “It took 20,000 volunteer hours and $180,000 in buying needed material or services” to rebuild the bomber.

That rebuilt bomber is the plane that crashed Monday at Bradley.

The NTSB has just begun their investigation, but what is known is that it was a hot morning (aircraft don’t perform well in hot weather), and that the pilot called in to the radio tower with a request for an emergency landing because “Number 4 engine. We’d like to return to blow it out.”

The investigation is ongoing. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for all updates on this story.