Yankees announce the passing of co-owner Hank Steinbrenner

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2008, file photo, New York Yankees senior vice president Hank Steinbrenner, right, talks to his brother Hal Steinbrenner while watching action in the bullpen during spring training baseball workouts in Tampa, Fla. Henry “Hank” Steinbrenner died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home in Clearwater, Fla. He was 63.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

TAMPA, FL (WTNH) — The News York Yankees announced Tuesday the passing of General Partner and co-Chairperson Hank Steinbrenner at the age of 63. Steinbrenner had battled a longstanding health issue.

Steinbrenner, whose father George purchased the Yankees back in 1973, was in his 13th year as general partner and 11th as co-chairperson.

Hank and his younger brother Hal Steinbrenner had run most of the day-to-day operations of the Yankees organization since the late 2000’s when their father’s health began to fail.

“Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him,” the Steinbrenner family said in a statement. “He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness.

“More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always.”