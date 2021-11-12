14-year-old boy charged with murder in strangulation death of 13-year-old Manchester girl

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old boy from Manchester faces multiple charges, including murder and sexual assault, in a June homicide.

Manchester Police arrested Tristen Martin, 14, on Friday following a five-month investigation into the death of a juvenile girl, identified by family as 13-year-old Zaniya Wright.

On June 18, officers responded to an apartment building on Olcott Street and found Wright dead in the basement. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide, saying the cause of her death was compression of the neck, which means strangulation.

A day before Wright’s body was found, her mother reported her missing to the police.

Zaniya Wright (Photo provided by family)

Martin faces charges of felony murder, first-degree strangulation, first-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor – illegal sexual contact.

He is currently detained at the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center.

Tristen Martin (Photo: Manchester Police)

“In addition to the charges, and in accordance with Connecticut General Statutes §46b-133, we are releasing the name, photo and custody status of the suspect arrested in this case,” Manchester Police Department said in a statement.