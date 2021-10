HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters rescued two people from an apartment building fire in Hamden Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the apartment building on Mix Avenue at around 9 a.m.

Firefighters rescued two victims from the second floor. No word on if anyone was injured.

The fire marshal is investigating.

The 600 block of Mix Avenue is closed.

Fire UC 667 Mix Ave. 2 victims rescued from 2nd floor by #firefighters. Checking for extension. Marshal investigating. #Hamden pic.twitter.com/FNiG5Q10QC — Chief Gary Merwede (@hfdcar1) October 28, 2021

This is a developing story. News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.