80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado

(ABC News) - More than 80,000 people in Ohio were without power early Tuesday morning following a massive tornado, but no deaths had yet been reported.

Local authorities used snowplows to clear debris from major thoroughfares.

Ohio Department of Transportation via AP This image from Tuesday, May 28, 2019, shows the view from an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle clearing storm debris on Interstate 75 north of Dayton, Ohio.more +

On Memorial Day, 51 tornadoes were reported across eight states -- Idaho, Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio -- and severe weather is forecast to continue Tuesday and Wednesday.

The biggest threat for tornadoes on Tuesday is from Kansas City into western Illinois. Parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania also are at risk again for tornadoes, while other areas including Oklahoma City and parts of Texas may again see damaging wind and hail.

ABC News Much of the Midwest is bracing for more severe weather on Tuesday.

Similar threats on Wednesday will stretch from Texas all the way to New Jersey, with tornado threats highest in the southern Plains. More heavy rain could mean more flooding.

ABC News Severe storms are expected to continue on Wednesday.

ABC News Flood watches and alerts have been issued for Tuesday.

A day after Chicago's wettest Memorial Day ever, with nearly 2 inches of rain reported, seven states from Montana down to Texas are under flood alerts.

The Arkansas River near Forth Smith is approaching record flood levels, which could produce major flooding in Little Rock by the end of the week.

ABC News More heavy rain is expected this week.

Rainfall the rest of the week, from Texas all the way into the Northeast, could be substantial and contribute to more flash flooding.

