STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Americares is preparing to send an emergency response team to help survivors of the deadly wildfires in Hawaii.

Maui County officials are reporting 36 deaths, dozens of injuries and over 270 destroyed structures while warning those numbers could rise.

“Thousands of families are in need of assistance, including many who, sadly, lost their homes in this tragic disaster,” said Americares director of U.S. emergency response Mariel Fonteyn. “We have an emergency team ready to deploy and supplies ready to ship so survivors have the most critically needed items during this incredibly difficult time.”

The crew from the Stamford-based organization is expected to arrive in Honolulu on Friday and work with local healthcare facilities, coordinate emergency shipments of medicine and provide relief supplies.

Americares is also preparing hygiene kits for partner organizations in Hawaii.

Americares has provided $22 billion in aid to 164 countries since its inception in 1979.