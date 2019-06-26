Bridgeport officer opens fire after suspect tries to ram him with a vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)–A Bridgeport police officer opened fire on Wednesday afternoon when a car tried to ram into him in an attempt to flee the scene.

Bridgeport Police said they were undergoing an investigation on Pembroke Street involving a stolen motor vehicle and a man possessing a firearm. They set out on the area Wednesday to take five males into custody.

In the initial attempt to take the five males into custody, officials said a narcotics officer fired shots after he perceived a threat to his life.

No one was struck by gunfire and only minor injuries were reported, including a detective who was struck by the suspect vehicle. The other occupants attempted to flee the scene.

Police said a firearm was recovered from a male suspect after a foot chase and all five males involved in the incident were taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation and the arrested parties are being processed. The suspects have not been identified at this time.