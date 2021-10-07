Bridgeport PD: Local man rushed to hospital after getting shot on Capitol Ave

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Bridgeport police are investigating after receiving calls of a male who was shot on Capitol Ave on Friday, Oct. 7.

According to police, they received multiple calls of shooting, and a shot spotter was activated.

When police arrived on the scene, a male was show in the butt in the 500th block of Capitol Ave around 12:12 a.m. He was rushed to ST. Vincent’s Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.