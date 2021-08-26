Bridgeport raises over $86,000 to help homeless veterans

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– The Homes for the Brave organization raised over $86,000 for its annual Step Out for the Brave 40,000 Stap Challenge fundraiser on Thursday, August 26 to help veterans who are homeless in the U.S.

The kick-off event was on Saturday, August 7 at the University of Bridgeport where participants started to take their steps. The event lasted between August 7 and August 15, with almost 670 participants from around the country coming together to help veterans return to an independent life.

Located in Bridgeport, The HFTB provides housing, mental health, and employment services to veterans who are homeless. According to the U.D. Department of Housing and Uberan Development, over 40,000 veterans are experiencing homeless throughout the country.

“More needs to be done to help Veterans achieve stable, permanent housing. At Homes for the Brave, we provide housing and services to those experiencing homelessness, helping them to return to a productive and meaningful life. As our signature fundraiser, this event allows us to fulfill that mission,” said CEO and Executive Director, Vince Santilli.

Donations will be accepted until August 31 and can be made on the HFTB website.