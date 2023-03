BRIDGEPORT , Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot twice in the neck near Main St. early Saturday morning, according to Bridgeport police.

Police responded to multiple calls of gunfire at 3:56a.m., near the 1200 block of Main St. They found one man with gunshot wounds in his neck. The wounded man was transported to Bridgeport Hospital in a personal vehicle and he is reported to be in serious condition.

This investigation is ongoing.