PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A suspect who was involved in an attempted carjacking crashed after leading police on a pursuit Wednesday morning through multiple towns, according to police.

Middletown police told News 8 that they were involved in a pursuit of a black vehicle that was involved in the carjacking in Portland.

The suspect then led police through Middletown and Middlefield before crashing on State Street in New Haven.

Police said the suspect then fled on foot and is still at large.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.