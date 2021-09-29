Community holds candlelight vigil for 14-year-old stabbed to death in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury community is mourning the loss of a teenage boy Wednesday who police said was stabbed to death.

Jeimy Cintron, 27, of Waterbury was arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 14-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon. Police said Cintron and the victim got into a fight before Cintron stabbed the victim in the chest.

Police identified the victim as Angel Velez.

Emotional mourners gathered Wednesday evening at a memorial decorated with candles and balloons for the teen.

“A 14-year-old got killed by a 27-year-old. That’s not supposed to happen,” said a man who did not want his name to be used. “He didn’t even get to live his life…He was a good young man. He used to play basketball. He wasn’t into problems or none of that. That’s why the whole community is so upset.”

The Waterbury Public Schools system said the victim was one of its students.

Cintron pleaded not guilty to murder during his arraignment on Thursday. The judge set his bond at $3 million.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.