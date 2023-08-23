Connecticut troopers reported skewed traffic stop data to a racial profiling board, according to a release from Connecticut State Police.

The Connecticut State Police Union said that an audit revealing troopers wrote thousands of fake tickets was released prematurely and that 27 of the 130 troopers have been exonerated.

The audit came after an internal investigation found four Connecticut troopers fabricated tickets for their benefit.

Statistical evidence in the audit found that over 26,000 records from the last decade may have skewed racial information.

The analysts emphasize their report shows patterns in data and does not determine whether this information was intentionally entered incorrectly or was a human error.

Attorney and executive director for the union, Andy Matthews, said more troopers will be exonerated as the investigation continues and wants to remind the public that they are innocent until proven guilty.