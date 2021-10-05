Connecticut Technology Council holds annual Women of Innovation; celebrating women in STEM

(WTNH)– The Connecticut Technology Council (CTC) and Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology (CCAT) will present the 17th annual Women of Innovation® awards on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

Senior Manager of Research & Development at Medtronic, Kari Mull and senior at South Windsor High School, and a STEM advocate, Sivani Arvapalli share their experiences within the STEM field.

The awards event will be virtual on October 14 and will be emceed by our own News 8 Anchor/Reporter Sarah Cody.  It’s FREE to tune in; reserve your space at womenofinnovation.org

