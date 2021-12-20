Connecticut universities, colleges requiring COVID booster shots for next semester

(WTNH) — With COVID-19 positive rates increasing and the fear of the new omicron variant, several colleges and universities in Connecticut have made to require booster shots for those returning to campus for next semester.

Yale University’s COVID-19 Coordinator Stephanie Spangler sent out a letter in regards to COVID-19 booster shots, in part saying: “Given these findings in the context of the current surge of infections, university leaders have decided that all students who are eligible will be required to receive boosters before returning to campus for the spring semester. Additionally, all faculty and staff are expected to receive boosters as soon as they become eligible.”

Wesleyan University will be requiring boosters for all students, staff, and faculty and past of the university’s vaccine mandate policy.

“Thanks to our high vaccination rates, mask mandates, and robust testing protocols, the Wesleyan campus community has consistently maintained COVID-19 positivity rates lower than our surrounding area,” wrote Wesleyan University’s President Michael Roth. “The vast majority of faculty, students, and staff are currently eligible to receive their booster and must upload a copy of their updated vaccination card to WesPortal, reporting the date on which they received their booster shot, by Friday, January 14.”

Sacred Heart University is another college requiring booster shots. In a letter sent out, Sacred Heart school officials say all students, faculty, and staff who plan to be on campus are required to receive the full COVID-19 vaccination, including a booster shot.

Those who are exempt from this requirement are students who are enrolled in fully online programs, and students faculty, and staff that was able to apply for a religious or medical exemption before the 2021-2022 academic year.

In addition to booster mandates, Yale school officials sent out a letter to Yale students and staff, saying they want students to be able to go home now, rather than risk spreading COVID-19 during in-person finals.

From Dec. 19, all exams will either be remote, or instructors will offer make-up exams or alternative methods to complete the semester.

To help students adjust to the sudden change, Yale officials are offering students the following options.

If your instructor offers a remote exam at the regular schuedled time, you may take that exam then or choose ot postpone is as descrubed below. If you need to postpone any academic work due to your travel disruptions, a synchronous exam, a take-home exam, a final paper, etc.– you may request and will receive this permission from your residental college dean; the temporary grade of TIor ABX will appear on your transcript. If your instructor offers the option to wave the final examination and base your final grade on work you have already submitted this semeter, you will hav the addition but non-reversible choice to accept that grade, to convert it to the grde of “CR” (which will not count against the regular limit on grades of Credit/D/Fail), or to request an ABX from your residentla college dean and take the make-up as described above. If your instructor chooses to substitute an alternative assignment in lieu of the final exame, please follow those directions. Marvin Chun (Dean of Yale College), Tamar Gendler (Dean, Faculty of Arts and Sciences), Lynn Cooley (Dean of the Graduate Schools of Art and Sciences)

Yale classes are still scheduled to start back on Jan. 18, but officials say for students to plan for the possibility for some or all activities will take place remotely at the outset of the semester.