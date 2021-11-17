Connecticut’s new Kid Governor raises awareness on animal cruelty

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s new Kid Governor, Makhi Ettienne-Modeste is already using this platform to raise awareness on animal cruelty.

Ettienne-Modeste passion took center stage at John F. Kennedy School on Wednesday when he was named Connecticut’s Incoming Kid Governor during a schoolwide assembly.

“When I was little, I saw a video about this really disturbing thing,” said Makhi Ettienne-Modeste, a fifth-grader.

Some might say Ettienne-Modeste is still little. But he’s standing on a big mission.

“I did not want that to happen to my dogs or anyone’s pet at that. So I ran for Kid Governor to stop this,” said Ettienne-Modeste.

Ettienne-Modeste is one of some 8,000 kids from 300 classrooms and 134 schools who participated in the Kid Governor Election.

Seven finalists were selected with platforms that included hot topic issues like climate change and food insecurity.

“It is so exciting for a time that’s really tough for so many,” said Terrell Hill, Windsor Public School superintendent. “We’re all looking for new energy. It is great to have this energy come to Windsor.”

Ettiene-Modeste says his two dogs, Blue and Paco, are his inspiration. And he has a message for his constituents:

“Tell other people about what’s going on and try to stop it. Maybe like a fundraiser or adopting or fostering a dog. Just do anything to help these animals.”