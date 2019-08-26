Court records reveal new details in case of missing Meriden mom, Perrie Mason

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Perrie Mason and her fiancé broke up after so-called “Heated fights.” Court records show that one of the most serious incidents was witnessed by one of Perrie’s sons who are 11 and 12 years old.

Perrie Mason had a successful career working in court houses in Hawaii and Connecticut and recently launched an eyelash business.

Those aspirations were cut short last week when Police found her remains at the recycling center where her ex-fiancé works.

Jason Watson, 38, was charged with Strangulation and Assault in connection to a domestic violence incident involving Mason three days before she was reported missing.

Meriden-Wallingford Chrysalis is a non-profit that provides domestic violence services to men and women.

Executive Director of Meriden-Wallingford Chrysalis, Linsey Walters said about domestic violence situations, “What we’ve seen time and time again between emotions, power, and control situations go from bad to worse very quickly.”

Watson was named a prime suspect in Mason’s disappearance. As of Monday, police had not announced additional murder charges.

The situation is startling for domestic violence advocates across Connecticut.

“Statistics show that the most dangerous time for an individual is when they decide to leave. That’s the reason we don’t push anyone to make that decision without lengthy safety planning.” – Linsey Walters, Exec. Director, M-W Chrysalis

Police believe Mason was assaulted by her ex-fiancé just two days after they broke up. They believe the break up was his motive.

Tuesday: Couple broke up

Thursday: Police say Watson choked Mason until she blacked out

Saturday: The couple had been communicating about separating

Saturday night: Mason attempted to call 911 – twice

Sunday: Watson called police to report Mason missing

When asked for comment about the 911 call, Lt. John Mennone of Meriden police said, “That’s part of the investigation; I’m not going to get into detail.”

Advocates say it’s important for partners experiencing violence to speak with a professional and come up with a plan.

And we have asked for a recording of those 911 calls. Police tell us the state’s attorney is not releasing them at this time.