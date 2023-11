BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer caused lane closures Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport.

According to CT Roads, I-95 Northbound is closed between Exits 28 and 29 due to the crash. The crash was first reported around 6:06 a.m.

There is no ETA as to when the portion of I-95 will reopen. News 8 is working to learn more about any injuries reported.

