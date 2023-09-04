MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews responded to a mulch fire Sunday afternoon in Milford.
According to the Milford Fire Department, units responded to a report of smoke around 1:48 p.m. coming from the Grillo’s property located at 1183 Oronoque Rd. When units arrived on the scene, they found multiple large piles of mulch on fire.
Officials say the amount of mulch was equivalent to the size/area of a football field.
Crews continued to work throughout the afternoon to contain the fire and around 30,000 gallons of was needed to extinguish it.