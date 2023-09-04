MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews responded to a mulch fire Sunday afternoon in Milford.

According to the Milford Fire Department, units responded to a report of smoke around 1:48 p.m. coming from the Grillo’s property located at 1183 Oronoque Rd. When units arrived on the scene, they found multiple large piles of mulch on fire.

Crews responded to a mulch fire Sunday afternoon in Milford. (Photo Courtesy: Milford Police Department)

Officials say the amount of mulch was equivalent to the size/area of a football field.

Crews continued to work throughout the afternoon to contain the fire and around 30,000 gallons of was needed to extinguish it.