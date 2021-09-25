CT National Guard welcomes home guards Saturday morning

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut National Guard will be holding a welcome home ceremony in Hartford on Saturday.

Men and women of the 143rd Regional Support Group and Detachment 2 will be returning home. Roughly 80 soldiers have been deployed to Jordan in support of Operation Spartan Shield and oversaw base operations and contracting at facilities throughout the Kingdown.

“The men and women of the 143rd Regional Support Group and Detachment 2 spent many months deployed overseas in support of the United States and away from their family and friends,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “It fills me with pride to welcome them back home to Connecticut after a job well done. I am incredibly thankful for the support they have provided our country and grateful to have these exemplary Soldiers as members of the Connecticut National Guard. I thank each of them for the sacrifices they have made during their deployment.”

Men and women of Windsor Locks-based Detachment 2, Company B, Second Battalion, and the 641 Aviation Regiment were deployed to conduct air movement missions throughout eastern Africa from Sept. 2020-July 2021.

“These Soldiers left their homes and families during a very difficult time in this country to answer the nation’s call and support U.S. security interests abroad,” said Major General Francis Evon. “We thank them for their sacrifice and their families who took care of the home front for almost a year. It’s always a great feeling when we get to welcome our people back home after completion of a successful mission.”

“There will never be enough words to thank the men and women of the 143rd Regional Support Group and Detachment 2 for their service,” said Lt. Governor Bysiewicz. “Their dedication to our country and our state leaves with me great pride and incredible gratitude. After months away from their families and loved ones, we are proud to have them home.”