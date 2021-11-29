Cyber Monday set to make new record as Black Friday sales decline

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Business analysts are reporting a drop in Black Friday shopping as more people are making purchases online. Cyber Monday is expected to set a new online shopping record.

While more Americans are taking advantage of early deals, online shopping on Black Friday declined from $9 billion to $8.9 billion, according to Adobe Analytics data.

“For the first time ever, Black Friday saw a reversal of the growth trend of past years,” said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst for Adobe Digital Insights. “Shoppers are being strategic in their gift shopping, buying much earlier in the season and being flexible about when they shop to make sure they get the best deals.”

Adobe Digital Insights says consumers responded to promotions and deals from retailers in October, shifting when they spend their money.

Here are some Cyber Monday tips from CT State Police:

Make sure the computer has security software

Shop from sites that show the padlock symbol

Keep username and password confidential

Never send personal facts to verify information

Save confirmation emails from onlnie orders

Ask a trusted neighbor to retrieve your packes if you won’t be home for a delivery.

Cyber Monday is expected to be the biggest online shopping day of the year, estimated to be $11.3 billion in online shopping. According to Adobe, Cyber Monday made a record of $10.8 billion in online purchases.

So far during this holiday season, consumers spent $89.9 billion online since Nov. 1, and experts are expecting the numbers to reach $207 billion by Dec. 26.