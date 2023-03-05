BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot dead Saturday evening near an apartment building on Boston Avenue according to the police.

At 7:25 PM police responded to a call of numerous shots being fired in the Palisades Ave. area. Once arriving they found the body of a man from Flushing, NY, with multiple gunshot wounds. Police pronounced the victim, a Chinese food delivery driver, dead at the scene.

Bridgeport police encourage anyone with information related to this shooting to use the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-8477 or contact Detective Keith Hanson directly at (203) 581-5243.