Facebook whistleblower speaks out against social media’s negative impact

FILE – In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Senator Richard Blumenthal will chair a hearing in the Senate Consumer Protection Subcommittee with former Facebook employee, Frances Haugen the Facebook Whistleblower, about Facebook and Instagram’s impacts on young users on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Haugen is set to testify before congress after leaking thousands of internal documents. Some of those documents allegedly show that Facebook knew that some of the material on its platforms including Instagram.

Haugen was a data scientist for Facebook and says Facebook’s Instagram subsidiary is harmful to many, especially teenage girls by damaging their self-image and increasing thoughts of suicide.

Where harmful to the mental health of teens. This comes as Senator Richard Blumenthal has been very outspoken against Facebook.

“Those documents show Facebook’s raw greed in dragging children to dark places and deepening insecurities, leading to online bullying, eating disorders, self-injury, even suicide,” Senator Blumenthal wrote.

If you tried to access Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp yesterday, you may have had some trouble. The whole Facebook empire was down for hours in a worldwide outage.

No word yet if that outage was related to the whistleblower revelations. Frances Haugen will be testifying today in a hearing convened by Connecticut’s Senior Senator Richard Blumenthal. He says he has met with Haugen and gone over her documents.

Facebook denies any wrongdoing. While we will all hear from Haugen today, Blumenthal says he hopes her example will spur more whistleblowers to step forward from Facebook and other tech companies.