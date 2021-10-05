Farmington Police to charge man for seriously injuring officer with stolen vehicle

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Farmington Police Department announced Tuesday it expects to arrest the alleged driver of a stolen vehicle, which struck and seriously injured an officer last month.

Pedro Acevedo, 32, of New Britain, will be arraigned at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court, police said.

Farmington Police Officer James O’Donnell was seriously hurt on Sept. 20 after Acevedo allegedly struck O’Donnell and pinned him between his police cruiser and the suspect’s vehicle.

O’Donnell suffered from multiple broken bones and will need a lengthy rehabilitation, police said.

Members of the Farmington Police Department will attend Acevedo’s arraignment.

News 8 is working to find out what charges Acevedo will face. Check back for updates.