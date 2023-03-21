NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New York City is bracing for possible protests following former President Trump’s claims, that he will be arrested sometime on Tuesday.

The news follows charges that Trump paid hush money, in the total of $130,000, to porn star, Stormy Daniels, to keep their alleged relationship a secret.

Over the weekend, the former president released a statement on social media “alerting” the public that he would be arrested on Tuesday, and he urged followers to protest. However, the New York DA has not said an arrest would happen.

Tuesday morning, the United States Secret Service and NYPD are bracing for a protest if Trump is indicted and arraigned in open court.



Meanwhile, two possible 2024 presidential rivals are coming to Trump’s defense.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron Desantis, both suggest the investigation is politically motivated.

A spokesperson for district attorney Bragg says quote, “We will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process, nor will we let baseless accusations deter us from fairly applying the law.”



