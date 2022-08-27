NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A fuel tanker rolled over on Tweed New Haven Airport this morning, according to an airport official.

The tanker, which was coming from Robinson Aviation and contained 5000 gallons of Jet A fuel, spilled over on Perimeter Road in the airport. The leak has been contained, albeit with an unknown amount of spillage onto the road and grass area, New Haven Fire says.

The department described the spilled amount as small and said it was quickly controlled. The environmental impact is considered minor at this time.

The driver was evaluated by medical services and was cleared of any injuries. No one else was hurt.

New Haven Fire Department responded to the scene first. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is on scene to assess the extent of the spillage.

The airport is now closed until 5 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.