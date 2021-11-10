Gov. Lamont announces ‘Q Bridge’ will illuminate in honor of Veteran’s Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont announced Connecticut will illuminate the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven, also known as the Q Bridge, in red white, and blue on Wednesday and Thursday evening.

“There are nearly 280,000 veterans of the United States Armed Forces who call Connecticut home, and we are indebted to the sacrifices they have made in their lives in order to protect and serve our great country,” said Governor Lamont. “As a society, we have an obligation to support the members of our military upon their return to civilian life, whether it be through good healthcare, education, workforce training, affordable housing, and any other resources needed to live and work outside of the military.”

In recognition of Veterans Day, beacons capable of projecting lights nearly six miles into the clear night sky will shine on Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge from sunset until the early morning hours.

“They made good on their promise to serve our nation, and it is our responsibility to be there for them. On this Veterans Day, I urge all of Connecticut residents to take a moment and thank the veterans who bravely and honorably served the United States,” said Gov. Lamont

“Returning to civilian life isn’t easy and it is our job to serve our state’s veterans just as they have served us,” said Lt. Governor Bysiewicz. “Everday, we should take the opportunity to thank those who served, not just on Veteran’s Day. It’s important to remember that we are able to enjoy the freedoms we have today because of their courage, their bravery, and their sacrifice. I encourage everyone, whenever they see someone who is wearing a hat, a pin, please, to say thank you.”