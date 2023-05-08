HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is ordering all flags to be lowered to half-staff today across Connecticut today.

The announcement follows that deadly mass shooting in Allen, Texas, that left eight people dead, and seven others injured. It happened Saturday, May 6, at a mall just north of Dallas.

Three of them are in critical condition. The victims range from ages 5 to 61.

Governor Lamont described his feelings following the tragedy in Allen, Texas as “sickened, and heart broken.” The gunman opened fire using an AR-15 assault weapon.

The governor released this statement saying:

“Our elected leaders in Congress have become too complacent and comfortable with doing nothing to protect Americans from this epidemic of gun violence. The overwhelming majority of Americans support meaningful reforms on gun violence prevention, and it is far past time that Congress acts.”

On Sunday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott attended a vigil, along with the members of the community who were mourning the victims.

Investigators are still reviewing video that shows the gunman stepping out of a car, and opening fire on people on the sidewalk at the Allen Premium Outlet on Saturday afternoon. Some of those shots were fired at the parents of Quatina Ealy.

“They began to run and they both fell to the ground. Maybe he thought he had shot them so he turned the gun and began shooting in the other direction where there were a lot of people,” said Ealy.

A police officer who happened to be in the area, responded to the shots fired, and managed to take down the suspect. He’s identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia. He reportedly had interacted with Neo-Nazi and white supremacist content online.

Still no word this morning on what led to the shootings. This marks the 199th mass shooting in the United States so far in 2023.