Grief counselors available at Vernon Center Middle School after 11-year-old student dies in crash

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 11-year-old girl died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Vernon Thursday night.

State police and Vernon Public Schools identified the victim as Jaidyn Bolduc.

Vernon Superintendent Dr. Joseph Macary issued a statement Friday morning regarding her death.

It is with deep regret that I inform you that one of our students passed away due to a motor vehicle accident. Jaidyn Bolduc, a sixth grader at Vernon Center Middle School, lost her life. This is a terrible tragedy for the family and our community. Jaidyn will be sadly missed. Jaidyn was a kind and considerate student and was involved in cheerleading. Her teachers said she was a pleasure to have in class. Grief counseling services are now available at Vernon Center Middle School to work with students and staff. Please keep Jaidyn’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. I will provide additional information as it becomes available. Superintendent Dr. Joseph Macary

State police said the crash happened at around 8:20 p.m. on the eastbound side near Exit 67. I-84 east was closed between Exits 66 and 67 for the investigation.

According to state police, the two vehicles were traveling east just before exit 67 when they collided for an unknown reason, resulting in disabling damage to both vehicles.

Troopers said the first vehicle came to a “controlled” rest on the right shoulder of the road. The second came to an “uncontrolled” final rest in a center gore area.

The driver of the first vehicle was transported to a hospital and later released. The driver and the front-seat passenger of the second vehicle were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Bolduc, who was riding in the backseat of the second vehicle, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, troopers said.

State police continue investigating. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact state police at (860) 896-8004.