BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of group home workers threatened to walk off the job early Wednesday unless they got a new contract deal.

As the governor and state lawmakers get closer to the deadline on budget negotiations, about 1700 unionized group home workers said they would walk off the job at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning unless they got a new contract deal.

New England’s, Service Employees International Union (SEIU), is demanding what they call “living wages,” affordable health insurance, and better retirement benefits.

Most of its workers have been without a contract for about three weeks. The strike would affect six group homes around the state.

The department of developmental services say families that could be affected by a strike have been given notice, and while they won’t talk about the negotiations, they say they are hopeful the matter will be resolved soon.

